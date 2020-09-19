Kim Kardashian says COVID-19 caused Kanye West’s ‘downward spiral’

Kim Kardashian believes Kanye West’s struggles with bipolar disorder were heightened through the spread of COVID-19 and its social implications on families and those living alone.

A report by Us Weekly suggests that the reality TV star is "deeply disappointed and sad" because Kanye is stuck in a vicious cycle filled with extreme bouts of isolated pain.

While Kim is hurt over Kanye’s behavior, she is not surprised that the rapper is refusing to abide by the rules of his care plan. The star feels, this "downward spiral" is merely an extenuating circumstance propagated by the pandemic. After all, "Being isolated and alone essentially in his head isn’t healthy for Kanye.”

The insider reportedly went on to say, "She doesn’t care about the tweets, that is Kanye being Kanye. It's the mood swings and the manic episodes [that] are extremely difficult for Kim to help Kanye cope with.”