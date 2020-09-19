close
Sat Sep 19, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 19, 2020

Ellen DeGeneres's scandal addressed by Warner Bros. executives

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 19, 2020

Following the storm that broke out earlier over Ellen DeGeneres’s alleged abusive behavior, Warner Bros. executives have now addressed the controversy.

According to BuzzFeed News, WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar told the stuff in an email that he was extremely disappointed by how things turned out with The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"I am both concerned and disappointed by public reports regarding patterns of unacceptable behavior that have been raised in recent weeks,” he wrote.

Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff also said that she had "empowered, and will hold accountable, the Studios and Networks HR and Legal teams to act on any issues that are brought to them. These groups are a safe harbor where you can register any concerns."

This comes after the news of DeGeneres facing a slew of allegations over her abusive and hostile behavior towards her employees.

