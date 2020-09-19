Selena Gomez writes to Mark Zuckerberg about hate speech on Facebook, Instagram

Selena Gomez writes to Mark Zuckerberg about racism, hate speech on Facebook, Instagram

Singer, songwriter and actress Selena Gomez, who is one of the most influential stars on social media, went straight to Facebook and Instagram leadership to combat hate speech, misinformation and racism ahead of US elections.



The Lose You To Love Me singer shared with fans her private message that she had written to Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg on her Instagram story.

In the message, Selena wrote, “Mark and Sheryl, Selena here. It’s been a while since we sat down. We have a serious problem. @Facebook and @instagram are being used to spread hate, misinformation, racism, and bigotry.”

“I am calling on you both to help stop this,” the singer said and added, “Please shut down groups and users focused on spreading hate speech, violence and misinformation.”

She went on to say, “Our future depends on it, this is an election year. We cannot afford to have misinformation about voting.”

Before signing off, Selena wrote, “There has to be fact checking and accountability.”

She was optimistic and wrote, “Hope to hear back from you ASAP.”

With this message to Facebook leadership, Selena joined the protest alongside other stars like Kim Kardashian against the #StopHateForProfit campaign.