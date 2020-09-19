Kate Middleton does not wish to be known as 'Kate'

Kate Middleton is apparently not too happy with the nickname that the world has chosen for her and wants to be called by her full name.

The Duchess of Cambridge was born as Catherine Middleton and was known by that name up until she joined the British royal family by marrying Prince William.

Since her rise to fame after the beginning over her new royal life, the world now recognizes her as Kate, something the duchess isn’t too happy about.

The duchess had reportedly requested her friends to refer to her as Catherine in an email sent prior to her marriage when word got out about her and William’s engagement.

Adam Heliker, Sunday Express columnist wrote back then: “With Prince William’s engagement now a surefire certainty, there are intriguing signs that Kate Middleton is preparing for her future role. It looks like she is taking it very seriously indeed too.”

“I hear that in the past few weeks the former accessories buyer has quietly informed friend that she would like to drop the informal ‘Kate’ and in future wishes to be known by her full name: ‘Catherine.’”

Her friends told Heliker: “Everyone knows it’s about to happen with Kate and William, but we were a little surprised about the request to call her Catherine. There is a distinct feeling she has started to become very aware of her position.”