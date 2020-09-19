Emmys presenters to put on specially-branded hazmat suit for the award night

As the Emmy Awards are now just around the corner, new details about the pandemic-panicked live telecast have been coming to surface.

As per reports, the all-virtual Emmy Awards 2020 will feature presenters wearing complete hazmat suits when handing out awards.

According to the producers of the big award night, the presenters will be donning some dapper-looking Emmy gear as they may be “visiting some of the winners live during Sunday night’s telecast.”

“Not only is this a fun and irreverent visual, but it also ensures the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols — with a twist,” claimed the producers.

The trend probably sparked from Erykah Badu who put on a Louis Vuitton hazmat suit in March for the Texas Film Awards, right when the pandemic started to surge.

The Emmy gear was designed by costume designer Katja Cahill who is the usual dress designer of the presenters at the Emmys.