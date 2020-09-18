Hilaria Baldwin opens up on child birth bliss and pregnancy struggle

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Hilaria Baldwin on Friday shared a picture of her fifth son with a heartfelt note in which she also thanked her doctor and the staff at the hospital where she gave birth.
" I’m so grateful for you and for the experience of a healthy pregnancy. The heartache I experienced last year was beyond overwhelming. I don’t think the pain of loss ever goes away, but this tiny angel sure brings light and peace into our lives after such a rocky storm," she wrote.
She added, "Do you ever look at your children and say: I’m glad it was you, and you in particular, who came into my life? True soulmates. Thank you Dr Robert Sassoon for the best care I could ever ask for. You are wise, caring, present and kind—I know how unbelievably lucky I am that I get to call you my doctor. Thank you @nyphospital and your team of amazing nurses and doctors for yet another wonderful experience, meeting my baby inside your walls. Especially now, during Covid, I felt we were safe, and well taken care of. Doina, Sheila, Stephanie, Lisa—you know".