Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at odds again after rapper's troubling tweets

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly at loggerheads again after the rapper's latest tweets that also sparked outrage among some of their fans and friends.



Few months back, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian' beauty and the rapper appeared to be on the brink of divorce before reconnecting and spending private time together with their children.

But things seemingly got worse this week after Twitter took the unusual step of banning the artist for a period of time after he violated the platform's rules by sharing personal details of an editor.



In another tweet, he posted a video in which he appeared to urinate on one of his Grammys.

It created new problems for the reality star who does not want to lend in any new controversy regarding his husband.

The new tweetstorm comes two months after West launched an unlikely bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter.



Kanye shares daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 16 months, with Kim.