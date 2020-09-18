Meghan Markle broke down in tears before last royal engagement

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who is currently staying with husband Prince Harry and son Archie in California, broke down in tears before her final engagement as a working royal.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in January and attended their last engagement as working royals in March 2020 at Westminster Abbey.

According to Finding Freedom author, the Duchess of Sussex was in flood of tears after meeting with the students from the Association of Commonwealth Universities at Buckingham Palace before joining husband Prince Harry at Westminster Abbey for the Commonwealth Service for last royal engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan officially stepped down as senior royal members in April 2020.

Meanwhile, according to reports Prince Harry and Meghan are all set to appear in the primetime TV event celebrating TIME magazine's annual list of the world’s most influential people.

The royal couple, in a new promo shared by E! News, was introduced simply as 'Harry and Meghan,' dropping their royal titles as the 'Duke and Duchess of Sussex'. However, a 'TIME' article highlighting the event did include their titles.