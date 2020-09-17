close
Thu Sep 17, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 17, 2020

Shakria leaves her fans drooling over latest picture

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 17, 2020

Shakira's new Instagram post garnered  millions of likes  on Thursday when the singer shared her latest picture. 

"Waiting for midnight like...," read the caption accompanying Shakira's picture on Instagram.

The singer's picture garnered over three million likes within an hour while thousands of others poured in comments as they gushed over the Latin queen's beauty.



