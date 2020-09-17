Shakria leaves her fans drooling over latest picture

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shakira's new Instagram post garnered millions of likes on Thursday when the singer shared her latest picture.
"Waiting for midnight like...," read the caption accompanying Shakira's picture on Instagram.
The singer's picture garnered over three million likes within an hour while thousands of others poured in comments as they gushed over the Latin queen's beauty.