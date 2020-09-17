Marwah rape case suspect's DNA matches victim's sample

Five-year-old Marwah had been kidnapped after she left home in Karachi on September 4. — The News/Files

KARACHI: The rape-and-murder case of Marwah made progress on Thursday after the fingerprints found on her clothes and on the bed of one of the suspects, Faizu, matched.



Sources told Geo News that the five-year-old Marwah had been kidnapped after she left home in Karachi on September 4 to buy biscuits from a nearby shop. Later, her body was found stuffed inside a bag in Essa Nagri in the early hours of Sunday.

Police will share the details of the case with the public via a press conference once they get the DNA reports, said sources.



Both suspects — Faizu and Abdullah — have confessed to the crime, sources said.



According to sources, Faizu lives near the slain victim's house and worked as a tailor, while Abdullah — an Afghan national — used to pick up the trash.

Faizu abducted the minor girl and took him to his house's rooftop where both the suspects had allegedly raped her.

Police arrested the suspects after uncovering solid evidence, sources said, adding that the clothes that the girl was found in had been brought from Faizu's shop.

