Complete list of ACM Awards 2020 winners

The event, being hosted by Keith Urban was held at the Grand Ole Opry House on Wednesday

The Academy of Country Music Awards 2020 which were held last night, witnessed a plethora of stars in the music industry gathered in a COVID-impacted show to celebrate country music.

The event, being hosted by Keith Urban, saw the likes of Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Tim McGraw and Luke Combs take the stage.

The Folklore hit maker has also taken the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House for the first time in seven years, performing Betty from her latest album.

Here’s a complete list of winners:

-Entertainer of the Year: Thomas Rhett and Carrie Underwood [A tie]

-Group of the Year: Old Dominion

-Duo of the Year: Dan + Shay

-Male Artist of the Year: Luke Combs

-Female Artist of the Year: Maren Morris

-New Male Artist of the Year: Riley Green

-New Female Artist of the Year: Tenille Townes

-Single of the Year: God’s Country by Blake Shelton

-Song of the Year: One Man Band by Old Dominion

-Album of the Year: What You See Is What You Get by Luke Combs

-Video of the Year: Remember You Young by Thomas Rhett

-Songwriter of the Year: Hillary Lindsey

-Music Event of the Year: Fooled Around and Fell in Love by Miranda Lambert featuring Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Maren Morris, Caylee Hammack and Elle King.