Wed Sep 16, 2020
Web Desk
September 16, 2020

'Ertugrul' star Esra Bilgic is all smiles ahead of her upcoming show 'Ramo': See Pics

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 16, 2020

 Esra Bilgic, known as  Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, has geared up to entertain fans with another season of her hit drama 'Ramo'.

The actress, who enthralled fans with her stunning performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has shared a new pictures  of her upcoming thriller on her Instagram account.

Esra  can be seen playing a different role in the second season of Turkish drama starting from Friday (September 18).

Taking to Instagram, Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, shared three new photos on her Instagram  with the caption: "Last 2 days".

View this post on Instagram

Son 2 gün... #RAMO ️

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on


In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show will go on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.

