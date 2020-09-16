Megan Fox says intimate photo-shoot with Christiano Ronaldo left lasting impression on her

Megan Fox is currently dating Cleveland rapper Machine Gun Kelly after split from husband Brian Austin Green.

The "Transformers" actress is known as an outspoken person who never shies away from speaking her heart out.

Story is that Megan did a photo-shoot for Armani alongside football star Christiano Ronaldo in 2011 . The intimate pictures from the shoot took the internet by storm as people praised the actress and the international soccer star for their amazing chemistry.

Working with Ronaldo left a lasting impression on the actress who described her feelings in an Instagram post in 2019 with a throwback picture from the shoot.

"This photo of me is definitely real, I remember taking it... But I don’t remember being spooned by a smoldering @cristiano in nothing but his Armani briefs... feels like something you wouldn’t forget," she captioned her post.

The post was liked over 700,000 people on the photo and video sharing app.



