Taylor Swift embroidered a pink blanket for Katy Perry's baby

Singer Taylor Swift has doubled the bliss of her fried Katy Perry as she sent the best present for her baby Daisy.



Katy Perry and her actor fiancé Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, a baby girl , at the end of August. Since then, it seems that the music sensation has been embroidering a silk baby pink blanket for the little one.



The singer also sent a handwritten letter to Katy and Orlando: "When I was a baby, my most […] possession was a tiny silk," she wrote.



Sharing her pleasure after receiving the world's best gift, Katy Perry took to Instagram and shared the snapshot and wrote: "Miss Daisy adores her hand embroidered blankie from miss @taylorswift. Hope it’s one she drags around for years till it becomes an unrecognisable shred that she keeps in her pocket as a teenager."

The post also includes a snippet of Taylor's handwritten letter to Katy and Orlando.

