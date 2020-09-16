Meghan Markle inspires Kate Middleton with her favourite jewellery brand

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who returned to royal duties this week following summer break, wore a set of earrings from Meghan Markle’s favourite brand.



Kate Middleton and Prince William met local business people in London on Tuesday as their first royal engagement after they returned to royal duties.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38 sported a pair of drop earrings worth £85 from jewelry brand Missoma.

According to the Daily Mail, the brand is one of the favourites of Meghan Markle, the sister-in-law of Kate.

The earrings are described online by the brand as 'radiating love, compassion and all-around good vibes'.

According to the statement issued from the official royal Instagram handle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spoke to customers, staff and employers during their visit on the difficulties involved in helping people find work during a global pandemic.

The royal couple also visited the London Muslim Centre.