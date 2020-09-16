Prince William joins forces with Marvel stars Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo for a TED talk

Prince William is all set to speak out about the significant issue of climate change as a guest on TED Talk which will be held in the near future.

The Duke of Cambridge was roped in as a featured guest for an upcoming conference that explores deeply the issue of climate change and the environment, revealed reports.

Royal expert and writer, Omid Scobie disclosed on Twitter that future king will be going into discourse about the future of the planet and figuring out ways to secure it.

Scheduled for October 10, the virtual talk will also feature actors Don Cheadle, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Yemi Alade and Al Gore.



The event will also include the likes of "scientists, activists, entrepreneurs, urban planners, farmers, CEOs, investors, artists, government officials” in order to "find the most effective, evidence-based ideas” that would help tackle the issue of climate change.

The talk's overall-pledge is to discover a path that could help in the decrease of greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50 percent by 2030.