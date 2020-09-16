Cardi B seeks child support, primary custody of two-year-old daughter Kulture

American rapper Cardi B has sought child support and primary custody of two-year-old daughter Kulture after she filed for divorce from husband Offset.



Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar and husband Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset, tied the knot in a secret ceremony in 2017 and shared daughter Kulture.

The WAP rapper filed for divorce in Superior Court, Fulton County, Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday.

According to the document filed by the Bodak Yellow hitmaker, the singer is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of daughter.

There are also reports that Cardi B has softened her approach to seek a joint custody agreement.

According to the Daily Mail, she is also seeking child support, however, the exact amount was unclear.

The American rapper filed for divorce amid rumours that her husband Offset was cheating on her.

The singer is officially calling it quits saying that her marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation."