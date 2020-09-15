Kate Middleton overpowers the press in a way Meghan Markle and Princess Diana couldn’t

Meghan Markle as well as Princess Diana both struggled immensely with the attention they got from the media. However, this predicament has sorted by Kate Middleton.

The Duchess of Cambridge is known for her love for photography which she often puts to display on the official royal family social media.

This has quashed the demand for unappealing paparazzi shots as the duchess provides a clear and direct access into her life with her family and exhibits their most intimate moments spent together.

This is one thing that both Meghan Markle and Diana struggled with as William has also been quite supportive of Kate in maintaining their privacy and giving glimpses only of what they deemed appropriate.

Royal commentator Camilla Tominey wrote in The Telegraph: “What is even more remarkable than Kate's flourishing artistry is the effect it has had on royal photography in general. Releasing such intimate family photos so regularly to the press has killed, stone dead, the market for paparazzi shots.”

“Diana, the late Princess of Wales, could only have dreamed of such a scenario. And when you consider how fiercely protective William is of his family's privacy, you soon realise this is no accident,” she said.

“Conscious that the public would demand to see ‘at home’ imagery of George – and later Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – but anxious not to thrust them into the limelight, the Duchess borrowed an idea from Victoria, the Crown Princess of Sweden,” she said further.

This way, Kate manages to keep the control in her hands and maintain her family’s privacy while also adhering to the demands of the public.

“The Duchess is fast becoming the monarchy’s leading chronicler of modern royal life,” she added.