Prince Harry likely to be joined by Meghan Markle’s mom on his 36th birthday

Prince Harry likely to be joined by a close royal family member, Meghan Markle’s mom on his 36th birthday

Prince Harry, who is celebrating his 36th birthday today and is planning to spend the day with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie at Santa Barbara, California, could be joined by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.



According to Daily Express UK report, Doria will join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their California mansion while other members are likely to wish Prince Harry via social media as they are currently unable to meet him in person.

The report further claims that, although Prince Harry’s birthday plans have not been disclosed, his mother-in-law Doria Ragland could visit the couple today.

Meghan’s mom lives in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II extended sweet birthday wishes to her grandson by sharing his throwback picture.

The message shared on the Royal Family’s official Twitter handle reads: “Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

“The Queen and The Duke during a Queen’s Young Leaders reception at Buckingham Palace in 2017.”