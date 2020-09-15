‘Kurulus Osman’ season 2 premiere date announced as trailer sweeps through the internet

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The premiere date of the season 2 of Turkish historical drama series Kurulus Osman has been revealed after the trailer won hearts shortly after it was released recently.
According to reports, the second season of one of the world’s biggest historical dramas, will premiere on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. It will also start streaming online on the same date.
The makers of the drama series recently released the teaser trailer of Kurulus Osman and it has won the hearts of the fans.
Turkish star Burak Özçivit, who portrays the titular role of Kurulus Osman, also shared the trailer of the drama on his Instagram handle.
He also revealed the drama series will go on air soon.
The trailer of the drama has received over 3.4 million views after it was released on YouTube on September 9.