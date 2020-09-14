Meghan Markle’s possible shift towards politics ‘isn’t beyond the realm of possibility’

Meghan Markle may no longer be a royal but there are a number of opportunities that she has set her eyes on.

Celebrity agent Jonathan Shalit, who knows the former actor personally, told the Sunday Telegraph that the talk around Duchess of Sussex’s political career is not at all impossible.

While he admitted that he hasn’t heard her discuss politics, the idea of her eyeing the White House wasn’t “beyond the realm of possibility.”

"She's American-born, she has every right to run for president. Ronald Reagan was a B-list actor who ended up in the White House. Never say never,” said Shalit.

"The perception of the couple in America is different to the UK. The UK has a love-hate relationship with the Sussexes, but it's different in the States,” he added.

Despite that, he was still unsure of just how successful the duchess will be in claiming her seat as he was aware of America’s political history being unkind towards high-achieving and outspoken women.

"I think Meghan is very ambitious, but in this country that is sometimes considered an unpleasant character trait. Yet she's achieved a great deal already."