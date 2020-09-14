close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in hoodie

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looked smashing in royal blue 'Corby' hoodie and matching Prada purse in new viral snaps.

The 27-year-old model was all smiles as she looked at the camera during a photo session to attract massive applause from onlookers.

The German model  and Hollywood star  were first spotted publicly canoodling on November 24 when they attended Kanye West's oratorio Nebuchadnezzar together at the Hollywood Bowl.  

The two-time Oscar winner , 56, and  the stunning  beauty have been making headlines since their appearance in France.

The Polish-born beauty reportedly met the   'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star at the 68-year-old father-of-five's restaurant.

The lovebirds have not broken the silence over their   rumoured affair.

Latest News

More From Entertainment