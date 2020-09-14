Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looks stunning in hoodie

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski looked smashing in royal blue 'Corby' hoodie and matching Prada purse in new viral snaps.



The 27-year-old model was all smiles as she looked at the camera during a photo session to attract massive applause from onlookers.

The German model and Hollywood star were first spotted publicly canoodling on November 24 when they attended Kanye West's oratorio Nebuchadnezzar together at the Hollywood Bowl.

The two-time Oscar winner , 56, and the stunning beauty have been making headlines since their appearance in France.

The Polish-born beauty reportedly met the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star at the 68-year-old father-of-five's restaurant.

The lovebirds have not broken the silence over their rumoured affair.