Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, shares trailer of her upcoming drama Ramo: Watch

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic is all set to mesmerise fans with another season of her hit show 'Ramo'.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her stunning performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has shared a trailer of her upcoming thriller.



Ertugrul's Halime Sultan can be seen playing a different role in the second season of Turkish drama starting from Friday (September 18)



Taking to Instagram, Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, shared a 60 seconds video of crime drama 'Ramo' on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Last 6 days".



In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show will go on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.



