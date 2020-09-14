close
Mon Sep 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Esra Bilgic, Ertugrul's Halime Sultan, shares trailer of her upcoming drama Ramo: Watch

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020

Turkish actress Esra Bilgic is all set to  mesmerise fans with another season of her hit show 'Ramo'.

Esra, who enthralled fans with her stunning performance in Turkish historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has shared a trailer of her  upcoming thriller.

Ertugrul's Halime Sultan  can be seen  playing a  different role in the second season of  Turkish drama starting from Friday (September 18)

Taking to Instagram, Esra, whose popularity skyrocketed, shared a 60 seconds video of crime drama 'Ramo' on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Last 6 days".

View this post on Instagram

@bkmonline @showtv @mcagataytosun @filisa

A post shared by Esra Bilgiç (@esbilgic) on

In the first season of Ramo, the actress has won the hearts with her powerful performance. The second season of the show will go on-air on September 18.

Some clips of the drama showed her in romantic scenes with co-star Murat Yıldırım have left her fans awestruck.

Her dazzling looks in the crime series attracted huge applause from the people who want to see their favourite star in every role.


Latest News

More From Entertainment