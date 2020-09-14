close
Sun Sep 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 14, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian was sure about Sofia Richie and Scott Disick's split

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Sep 14, 2020

Kourtney Kardashian reportedly knew that Sofia Richie was not the best fit for her ex Scott Disick. She believed that  they weren’t a match made in heaven.

The reality star wasn’t confident in the pair’s relationship from the beginning as she never felt that the model was the best fit' for Disick, according to new report.

The stunning daughter of Lionel Richie and Disick, during  the early days of their relationship, made it seem as though they were made for each other and would be together forever. But, their  relationship lasted  for three years only.

When they were enjoying quality time together many people questioned their romance due to their 15-year age gap, but they  proved them wrong by maintaining a loving relationship for nearly three years.

In May 2020, Disick and Richie called it quits after his brief stay at a Colorado rehab facility. Sofia reportedly  pushed to make things work between them after they initially broke up, but Scott officially called it off.

In the weeks since the breakup, Disick has been spending more time with his ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian. He even publicly flirted with Kardashian, the mother of his three children, on Instagram again.

