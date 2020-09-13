Kate Middleton reveals the ‘one thing’ she always carries on car journeys with children

Prince William and Kate Middleton are very devoted parents, so much so that the couple make every effort possible to be present with their children, no matter where they go.

With Kate being such a hands-on mom at that, there are a number of secret tricks she employs to make sure her children enjoy public royal engagements without feeling bored or grumpy.

During one such event back in July of 2019, when the family went out to witness a polo game with Prince Harry, the mother-of-three made sure to pack a day filled with fun and merry in the boot of her car.

From snacks to drinks and a wide array of picnic items like carrot batons, pepper slices, cookies and flapjacks, the children were spotted enjoying a day in the grass by many royal fans.

According to snaps taken at the event, it is evident that Kate makes sure to give her children her undivided attention when they are out and about.

Body language expert Patti Wood spoke to Express.UK, saying “Every time we see Kate out with her children, it’s apparent that they are always her priority.”

“Instead of paying attention to the cameras or reporters, Kate is communicating to her children that this moment is about their family more than anything. It is a way of creating a special memory despite the pomp and circumstance.”

“Not even a hoard of cameras can sway her fun and caring nature, Wood states, “Oftentimes you will catch Kate and William with big, toothy grins and open mouths. These contagious smiles definitely indicate spontaneous joy. The expert also noted, “Time and time again, Kate proves that her focus is on her children – not anyone else.”

A separate body language expert, Blanca Cobb also chimed in on the conversation saying, “She’s constantly scanning to make sure they are okay. “It’s as if she’s taking an emotional temperature reading to make sure that everything is alright.”