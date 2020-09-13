Prince William and Kate Middleton began their married lives by breaking one big royal rule

Prince William and Kate Middleton, two of the most adored royals, have always been quite compliant and dutiful when it comes to following rules.

However, not many are aware of the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their happily ever after by breaking a major royal tradition.

According to Express, royal couples are expected to immediately jet off to their honeymoons right after their wedding ceremony.

However, the Cambridges chose not to do this, as William gave priority to his royal duties as a search-and-rescue pilot, which is why they planned to stay the night at Buckingham Palace, exhausted and worn out from the festivities of their televised massive wedding ceremony.

The pair eventually left for their honeymoon ten days later to a private island in the Seychelles.