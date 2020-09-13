Meghan Markle’s advice for women: ‘Confidence is the best accessory you can wear'

Meghan Markle is keeping up with her duties of mentoring and guiding young women, despite her bidding adieu to her royal life.

During her recent chat with the clients of the charity Smart Works, of which she is a patron, the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the anniversary of her Smart Set clothing line which she launched last year for women resuming their work.

“People can say that so much of Smart Works is about the clothes themselves but it's really not. All of that stuff is the exterior but it is what it does for you on the inside that ends up being the best accessory,” she said.

"It’s the confidence, it's what is built within, that is the piece that you walk out of that room with and walk into the interview with that will take you to the next level of success,” she added.

"And that's what I love so much about the organization,” Meghan told the women.

Meghan has been raising her voice for women empowerment through her multiple speaking engagements, ever since she stepped down as a senior royal along with Prince Harry.