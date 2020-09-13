Prince Harry and Meghan Markle planning UK return ahead of a special event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, merely months following their royal departure, already have eyes set on a return to the United Kingdom.

According to reports, the Duke of Sussex may be planning a return to the UK along with the duchess to make it there in time for a special event they have been waiting to attend.

Royal commentator and host of ITV Royal Rota podcast, Lizzie Robinson, said: "While Frogmore is laying empty at the moment, Harry said himself that they would have come over had it not been for COVID, and they would have been using it.”

"Presumably he is coming over to Europe for next year's Invictus Games. They're still going ahead in the Hague in the Netherlands. You would expect to see him there, but I guess everything is still up in the air,” she added.

Harry, patron of the Rugby Football League, had been pining for a return to attend the Rugby League World Cup, as revealed by him during a video call with its players, couches, volunteers and other members.

"We've got a whole Rugby League World Cup coming next year, so I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID,” Harry had said earlier.