Prince Charles’s absurd travel demands and the one bizarre item he never flies without

Most of the time, us common folks fail to understand the absurd rules in place for the British royal family.

Prince Charles is known to be one of the most pampered members of the family with a list of bizarre demands he wants his staffers to follow, especially while he is travelling.

When on tour, the Prince of Wales never sets foot outside his country without one special item that goes wherever he does: a toilet seat.

As per The New Zealand Herald, royal author, Tom Bower made the revelation when he shared the future king’s travel checklist.

“His orthopedic bed, fresh linen, radio, a chest of drawers, his personal toilet seat, rolls of Kleenex Premium Comfort toilet paper and two landscapes of the Scottish Highlands,” Bower said.

Earlier it was reported, that the prince has special orders when it comes to his food as well.

Jeremy Paxman’s book On Royalty was quoted by Express, as saying: “Because his staff were never quite sure whether the egg would be precisely to the satisfactory hardness, a series of eggs was cooked, and laid out in an ascending row of numbers.”

“If the prince felt that number five was too runny, he could knock the top off number six or seven,” he wrote.