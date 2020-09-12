Mark Wahlberg’s controversial 9/11 remarks: ‘I would’ve landed the plane safely’

Mark Wahlberg was later forced to issue an apology about his previous statements about 9/11

As the world marks the 9/11 anniversary, unearthed reports have been looking back at how a number of stars were also saved that day by sheer luck.

Hollywood star Mark Wahlberg could have been on the ill-fated flight from Los Angeles but was saved after a last-minute change of plans as he and his friends chartered a plane to Toronto, Canada. He was heavily criticized after he said that had he been on the flight, he could have overpowered the hijackers.

“If I was on that plane with my kids, it wouldn’t have went down like it did. There would have been a lot of blood in that first-class cabin and then me saying, ‘OK, we’re going to land somewhere safely, don’t worry’,” he had told Men’s Journal.

He was later forced to issue an apology about his previous statements.

“To speculate about such a situation is ridiculous to begin with, and to suggest I would have done anything differently than the passengers on that plane was irresponsible,” he had said.

"I deeply apologize to the families of the victims that my answer came off as insensitive, it was certainly not my intention,” he added.