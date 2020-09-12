close
Sat Sep 12, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 12, 2020

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave royal family ‘looking over its shoulder’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Sep 12, 2020

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's heavily-scrutinized Netflix deal, the British royal family is now reportedly left 'looking over its shoulders.' 

A royal expert claimed that as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been forging their own path ever since they severed their ties with the British royal family.

Royal expert, Victoria Murphy revealed in her piece for Town and Country that Queen Elizabeth II as well as other members of the family are keeping hopes up for the Sussex pair to “uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

"Because, while they have no way of controlling the Sussexes, the actions of this couple will inevitably still reflect on the institution," she wrote.

"Harry and Meghan may no longer have to engage with or answer to their critics, but the monarchy does not have the same freedom,” added Murphy who has been reporting on the royals since 2010.

"You could say it is the monarchy who is left looking over its shoulder,” she went on to say. 

