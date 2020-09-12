Despite Megxit, Prince Harry still in line to the British throne?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a shocking decision of stepping down as senior members of the royal family earlier this year.



With Megxit and the couple's financial independence came lots of chatter about Harry's number in line of succession to the British throne.

While the Duke might have given up his HRH title, it might be surprising to some that he remains sixth in line to the throne, like before.

“As the grandson of Her Majesty and the second son of The Prince of Wales, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex remains sixth in line to the throne of the British Monarchy and the Order of Precedence is unchanged," Harry's official website reads.

This is because government action is needed in order to change or remove a royal's position from the line.

As explained by historian Marlene Koenig, “Succession to the throne is based on legislation including the Succession to the Crown Act, which includes the Act of Settlement.

"It would take an act of Parliament to remove someone from the line of succession.”



While it is rare for the Parliament to step in and remove someone from the line, it has happened before.

King Edward VIII abdicated the throne in 1936, sparking a constitutional crisis, in order to marry American divorcee, Wallis Simpson.

He was then removed from the line of succession by the Parliament immediately.

Talking about Harry and Meghan's HRH titles being stripped, the Duke and Duchess can't use them after exit from the royal family.

“They remain HRH, they simply won’t be using their HRH status," said royal analyst Victoria Arbiter.



“And the reason for that is because the monarchy has to be very careful that there’s no indication of people cashing in or monetising the monarchy or their association to it.”



Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan chose not to give any royal title to their son Archie, who is not even a part of the line of succession as he is too far down.