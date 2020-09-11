Kaley Cuoco shares 'little known fact' about Jennifer Aniston

Actress Kaley Cuoco has shared the most prominent memory on social media what she called a 'little known fact'.



Taking to Instagram, Cuoco shared a lengthy note about her previous days co-starring with Jennifer Aniston, revealing that one of her first parts ever was in Jenifer Aniston’s 1997 movie 'Picture Perfect'. Her one line ultimately got cut from the scene.

Aniston, at that time, was a household name for her role in the hit sitcom 'Friends' and Cuoco was an emerging star who’d only had a few acting gigs. Cuoco said she appeared last in the credits as 'Little Girl' and she’s still listed as such on IMDB.

Gushing over Jennifer Aniston, she wrote: "All I remember is spending the entire day convincing myself to tell Jen how much I loved her. (Friends was my life at that point),” she wrote alongside a photo of her standing next to a “Picture Perfect” poster. “She was a gem to me then and a gem to me now (and to everyone she knows)."



Cuoco said she came upon the poster outside her dressing room, jogging her memory. The ad features Aniston’s character, an advertising executive, holding an umbrella.







