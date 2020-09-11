close
Fri Sep 11, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 11, 2020

Kaley Cuoco shares 'little known fact' about Jennifer Aniston

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Sep 11, 2020

Actress Kaley Cuoco has shared the most prominent memory on social media what she called a 'little known fact'.

Taking to Instagram, Cuoco shared a lengthy note about her previous days co-starring with Jennifer Aniston, revealing that one of her first parts ever was in Jenifer Aniston’s 1997 movie 'Picture Perfect'. Her one line ultimately got cut from the scene.

Aniston, at that time, was a household name for her role in the hit sitcom 'Friends' and Cuoco was an emerging star who’d only had a few acting gigs.  Cuoco said she appeared last in the credits as 'Little Girl' and she’s still listed as such on IMDB.

Gushing over Jennifer Aniston,  she wrote: "All I remember is spending the entire day convincing myself to tell Jen how much I loved her. (Friends was my life at that point),” she wrote alongside a photo of her standing next to a “Picture Perfect” poster. “She was a gem to me then and a gem to me now (and to everyone she knows)."

Cuoco said she came upon the poster outside her dressing room, jogging her memory. The ad features Aniston’s character, an advertising executive, holding an umbrella.

First day at our new stages.. walked to my dressing room and what movie poster do I see framed right outside my door? ‘Picture Perfect’ starring @jenniferaniston .. little known fact this was one of the first ‘parts’ I was ever cast in as a kid.. I was the last name in the credits (credited as ‘little girl’).. when I saw the movie , they had cut my one line, but all I remember is spending the entire day convincing myself to tell Jen how much I loved her. (Friends was my life at that point) She was a gem to me then and a gem to me now (and to everyone she knows) funny to see this full circle moment. You never know where life will take you , or who’s life you will touch along the way

