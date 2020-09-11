Child sexual abuse cases per day shot up in first half of 2020 in Pakistan: report

Nearly 53% of the total children who were subjected to sexual abuse were girls and 47% boys. The News/via Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

KARACHI: The number of child sexual abuse cases reported in Pakistan everyday shot up in first half of 2020, child protection NGO Sahil indicated in its latest report.

More than six kids on average were subjected to sexual abuse in the period in Pakistan, Sahil said in its six-month "Cruel Number" report released Thursday.

The NGO said most of the cases were in Punjab — at 57%. Of the rest, 32% were reported in Sindh and 6% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It further noted that more than 35 cases were reported in Islamabad, 22 in Balochistan, 10 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and one in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Out of the total reported cases, 62% were from rural areas and 38% reported from urban areas

At least 173 children were gang-raped, whereas there were 227 reports of attempted sexual assault. Moreover, 38 children were killed after they were sexually abused.

Of the total children who were subjected to sexual abuse, 53% were girls and 47% boys.

Sahil also highlighted that 51 cases of underage marriage were reported.

The conclusions were drawn from January-June 2020 data from 84 newspapers and covers incidents from all four provinces, as well as Islamabad Capital Territory, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, it added.



