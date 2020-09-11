Katie Holmes' new boyfriend almost got married to ex-girlfriend right before dating actress

Katie Holmes has been taking the internet by storm after she was spotted with a new mystery man.

Sources confirmed that the actress is dating the chef, actor and model, Emilio Vitolo, and the two were seen packing on some major PDA.

According to Daily Mail, Vitolo was recently engaged, right before relationship with Holmes.

He broke up with an up-and-coming designer, Rachel Emmons, 24, who is the founder of Anna Rachel Studio.

The two had been going out since two years.

Apparently, the reason for their breakup was in fact Holmes.

Vitolo and Emmons parted ways after he was clicked getting cozy with Holmes.

However, they were quite close to each other and were even living together.

Not only this, they also shared a pet dog, and were reportedly planning to tie the knot.

Meanwhile, Vitolo has not commented on the Daily Mail's report as yet.