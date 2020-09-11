'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': Caitlyn Jenner was not informed about the show's ending

Caitlyn Jenner was shocked that she was not informed about the ending of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians”.

The actress revealed in an interview: “Nobody called me, I heard it through the media."



“Was I surprised? No, but that show … it’s probably the greatest reality show in history,” the 70-year-old continued.

On Tuesday, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Scott Disick each posted the same statement announcing that their reality show would be ending after its 20th season.

Caitlyn, who appeared on the E! show from 2007-2016 and starred in the spin-off “I Am Cait,” commended her family members for their hard work over the years.

“There are over 500 episodes of 14 years,” Caitlyn said. “These girls have done just an amazing job to keep the show going, come up with material.”

But she added that it was time for them to move on.

Much of the former Olympian’s personal life played out on camera over the years including her divorce from Kris as well as when she came out as trans in 2015.