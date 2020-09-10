close
Thu Sep 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 10, 2020

Here's what Angelina Jolie thinks about Brad Pitt and his GF Nicole Poturalski

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Sep 10, 2020

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been legally single since the divorce was filed and making headlines for their past relations.

 The 'Maleficent' actress hasn't dated anyone after her split from the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor', while  Pitt has reportedly moved on with German model Nicole Poturalski. 

It has now been reported that actress feels that her ex-husband could use Nicole as a 'weapon' in their ongoing custody battle.

According to a new report, Angelina is apparently convinced that Brad will use Nicole to his advantage. The actress reportedly feels Nicole isn't a good role model for the former flame. 

According to a media outlet, "Angelina is confident she can use this odd new relationship as proof he’s [Brad] not a very good role model for their sons."

It comes just a few days after Mirror reported that Angelina was "furious" with Brad for taking his new lady love to the Chateau Miraval. 

