Ben Affleck's starrer 'Hypnotic' production in jeopardy

Ben Affleck's upcoming film 'Hypnotic' has sparked a legal war against an insurance company that's denying to extend the term of coverage without a COVID-19 exception.

Hoosegow Productions is reportedly suing the insurance company for breach of contract and fraud, among other claims.

The film was set to begin principal photography in April, but like countless other Hollywood productions, it was postponed because of the coronavirus.

The production company reached out to the insurance company about an extension and claims it was ignored for two months before the company said the "global Chubb position" was to deny the extension request.



Hoosegow reportedly purchased a Film Producers Risk policy for Hypnotic and argues the insurer's long-established policy is that if a production is delayed or disrupted the policy period is extended until the production is completed.

