Prince Charles’s uber strict rules for the prefect cup of tea revealed: report

The untold secret to making the perfect royal cup of tea for the next in line to the throne has recently been divulged by hospitality manager, Evan Samson and fans are in for a treat.

During an interview with the Sunday Times, Samson spoke at length about the ‘perfect’ cup of tea and was quoted saying, “The key is to use loose tea and a teapot - one teaspoon of tea leaves per teacup plus an extra one for the pot.”

He added, “The water must be heated to 70C for green tea and 100C for Earl Grey or English breakfast tea.The temperature of the water must be measured with a thermometer.”

With each type of tea, the brewing time also varies, “There are different rules for making green and black tea - while green tea should be brewed for three minutes, black tea must be left for five.”

“A perfect royal brew should use organic honey instead of sugar which is added to the teacup before the tea is poured in. There are specific details about how the teacup should be positioned – the handle of the teacup must be placed to the right, with the teaspoon under the handle.”

Another butler who served the royal family for years, Grant Harrold also divulged some key myths about how the royals drank their tea, back in 2011.

He explained that they do not in fact raise their pinky finger up when sipping from a porcelain cup. “I have never seen that happen once."

The Queen is also very particular about her tea preferences, however her method for the perfect cup, varies in one major distinction with that of her son.

She prefers to “pour the tea into the cup from a teapot, add milk to the cup after the tea and never before, stir back and forth, never use a circular motion and never touch the sides.”