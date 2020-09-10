Meghan Markle won't mesmerise fans as an actress after her and Prince Harry's Netflix deal

Meghan Markle reportedly won't be seen enthralling fans as an actress as a part of her and husband Prince Harry's Netflix deal.



After the royal couple signed a multi-year deal with the streaming giant, people have speculated that the former 'Suits' actress is poised to return to acting. However, Netflix's joint CEO, Reed Hastings, has reportedly insisted this isn't the case and that their deal is about them becoming "producers".

"The real focus for them is on being producers and on building that production capacity. That’s the key thing is they’ve developed a great eye for story, and we’ll be working with them on that basis," he told the media outlet.

The couple will focus on creating programming that resonates with them, including issues that are the focus of their nonprofit foundation, Archewell.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan reportedly have set up a production company and signed a mega deal with Netflix to make documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children’s content.



The former 'Suits' actress, who tied the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, gave up her acting career after joining the British royal family when the couple tied the knot in May 2018.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex famously stepped away from the royal duties at the beginning of 2020 and have since moved to the US with son Archie.

