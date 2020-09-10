Jennifer Lawrence was against the idea of her playing Katniss in ‘The Hunger Games’

Noted American actor Jennifer Lawrence has innumerable accolades and celebrated performances under her credit.

However, the actor is certainly known best for her iconic and breathtaking performance as Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games.

What many may be unaware of is how the Academy Award winner almost let the iconic role slip through her hands as she was insistent on passing on the part up until her mother convinced her.

During an interview with USA Today, the Joy actor revealed: “She was like, ‘You’re being a hypocrite because you always say you don’t care about the size of the movies.”

“Because when I was doing indies, everybody was always like, ‘Why don’t you ever do a studio?’ I’d say, ‘Because I don’t care about the size of the movie. I care about the story.’ And my mom was like, ‘Now you have a story you like, and you’re not going to do it because of the size,” she recalled.

She also expressed gratitude to her mother for cracking sense into her, as she spoke later in another interview for BBC Radio 1, saying: “Those films changed my life in the best way possible.”

“And I remember thinking OK (because Twilight had come out we had kind of seen these YA novels and what that really means) and I was like ‘OK there will come times where you regret this, but you love this character. You love this movie. And I have to say I’ve never regretted one day of it,” she added.