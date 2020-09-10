Black Widow’s death: Marvel fans pine for her return in future MCU films

Marvel’s blockbuster hit film Avengers: Endgame was no less than a roily emotional roller-coaster ride that axed two main characters.

Many fans had been wondering with the complexities of the Marvel Cinematic Universe timelines, why the Avengers couldn’t have brought back Black Widow aka Natasha Romanoff.

As per Insider, protector of the Soul Stone, Red Skull had initially clarified that sacrificing oneself for the stone means that the person can never be brought back.

However, if Gamora was brought back in Avengers: Endgame, fans were curious to know why Natasha couldn’t have been brought back either.

According to the report, the version of Gamora who returns for Endgame is the one from before the events of Avengers: Infinity War, with Bruce Banner aka Hulk also claiming that when he tried to snap his fingers to bring her back, he was stopped by a ‘force.’

The Ancient One had also informed him that the Infinity Stones should only be used to clear the chaos that was created by mega-villain Thanos, with the stones being returned to wherever they came from.

She had also warned that failure to the aforementioned would result in a number of alternate realities getting opened up and therefore, even Natasha’s return would prove to alter the timelines.