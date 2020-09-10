Kumail Nanjiani can’t contain his excitement for the release of Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Hollywood star Kumail Nanjiani can't seem to be holding his horses for the release of his superhero film, Eternals.

Turning to Twitter, the Academy Award-nominated actor expressed how grateful he was to work with director of the Marvel epic, Chloe Zhao, while also revealing his excitement for the film's release.

“Working with Chloé has been one of the most thrilling and satisfying experiences of my career. I’m excited to see her films for decades to come and grateful I get to be a small part of one of them. A visionary and a true filmmaker,” he said.

He went on to say: “I know there isn’t much news yet! I’m in the dark too, trust me. I can’t wait for it, whenever it comes. But I promise the movie will be worth the wait.”

“It’s the most exciting, fun, epic, thrilling, hilarious & moving project I’ve ever been a part of. And it’s massive. The scale of it is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. I would walk on to shoot and be awestruck by the sets every day,” he added.

While the film was originally set for a release in November 2020, it has now been pushed to next year in February to accommodate Black Widow’s release.