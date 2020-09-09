Dirilis Ertugrul: Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shares update about new project

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a picture with a co-actor from her upcoming TV series for TRT.
According to the local media, she plays a vital role in the TV series titled "Gönül Dağı".
Gülsim Ali played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul"..
The model and actress rose to international fame with her stellar performance in the season 3 and 4 of the historic series.