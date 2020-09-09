Dirilis Ertugrul: Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun shares update about new project

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali on Wednesday took to Instagram to share a picture with a co-actor from her upcoming TV series for TRT.

According to the local media, she plays a vital role in the TV series titled "Gönül Dağı".

Gülsim Ali played the role of Aslihan Hatun in the popular Turkish series "Dirilis:Ertugrul"..

