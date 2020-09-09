Lahore: Men allegedly gang rape woman at motorway

LAHORE: Two men allegedly gang raped a woman in the city's Gujjarpura area on Tuesday night after she was stranded at the motorway.



The woman, a resident of Gujranwala, was on her way back to the city from Lahore's Ring Road — at the motorway — at 01:30AM on Tuesday night, when her car ran out of petrol at Gujjarpura around an hour later.

The woman waited for her husband and even phoned a relative. She called the Motorway Police's emergency helpline 130 for assistance. However, she was told by the operator that she could not be provided help as the emergency beat had not been assigned to anyone.

While she was stuck on the road, two unidentified persons arrived on foot from the nearby area surrounding the motorway and forced the woman and her children out of the car, cut through the fence around the motorway and allegedly raped her in the fields nearby.

The woman said that the men stole Rs100,000, jewelry and ATM cards from her before fleeing.