'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' fans share memes to mourn loss of iconic TV show

The fans of long-running family drama 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' have been left devastated after news broke on Tuesday that the final season of the reality show will air in 2021.

Soon after it was announced, the excited fans took to social media to express their reactions on the loss of the iconic TV show and have found comfort in using humour to portray their devastation.



Creative admirers have used classic and controversial scenes from the reality series to describe their feelings of misery, shock and distress.

Kris, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie have all already been the subject of multiple memes, but Kim’s iconic ‘crying face’ took centre stage on social media.

Some of the KUWTK spectators used Kim’s distressed face alongside captions such as “I cannot believe this is happening. Crying just like Kim now,” and “This is my face after that bloody bombshell.”





In a shocking turn of events, Kim Kardashian broke the news to her 189 million Instagram followers that KUWTK’s 20th season will be its last after it kept audiences across the globe entertained for over 13 years.

