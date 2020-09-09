Sushant Singh Rajput looks 'unwell' in the viral video filmed by Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback video, which reportedly was recorded by Rhea Chakraborty, has gone viral on the internet.



In the video, Sushant can be seen reading a book named 'Loaded' while Rhea asking him what he's up to. The late actor looks unwell as noticed by his fans. Rhea also calls him cute and handsome in the viral clip.



Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in relationship and had been dating for months.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment in Mumbai on June 14. A month after actor's death, his father filed an FIR against Rhea under charges of abetment to suicide.



On August 19, the Supreme Court roped in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch an investigation into the case. Later, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau also launched separate probes into the case.



On Wednesday, the law enforcers arrested Rhea, stating in their remand application that she is an active member of a “drug syndicate” and used to manage finance for drug procurement along with the late actor.

The actress has been sent to 14-day judicial custody after her bail plea was rejected.

