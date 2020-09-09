Jessica Mulroney reveals why she deleted Meghan Markle's wedding photo

Jessica Mulroney, who recently made her Instagram account private, has revealed why she deleted a photo from her royal friend Meghan Markle's wedding shortly after posting it last month.



Opening up about her experience of trolls, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday and divulged as to why she removed the Duchess of Sussex's throwback picture.

The stylist wrote: "People often ask why I delete certain posts. The amount of bullying and hatred I've had to put up with for 3 years... I'm tired of looking at it," Mulroney wrote, perhaps a reference to when Markle got engaged to Prince Harry back in November 2017.



Hitting back at trolls, she added: "Be kind. Be gracious. We are grown ups... stop acting like teenagers, Real women don't put down other women."

The snap she deleted featured her son, who served as a page boy at Markle's 2018 nuptials, smiling for the camera as he held the bride's veil.

The stylist deleted the post after she came under fire in June for a feud with Sasha Exeter who claimed that she "took offense" to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and alleged that Mulroney had used her "textbook white privilege" to send her a "threat in writing."

Mulroney later apologized on Instagram, saying she was "stepping back from social media" and planned to "use this time to reflect, learn and listen."