Wed Sep 09, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
September 9, 2020

Brad Pitt's girlfriend Nicole Poturalski reveals 'missing the days by the lake'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Sep 09, 2020

Brad Pitt's new flame Nicole Poturalski has shared a sizzling  selfie on social media and confessed that she's missing 'summer and the days by the lake'.

'The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood' actor's  rumoured girlfriend took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a picture from her days in the sun by the lake.

 The 27-year-old German model flaunted her natural looks, sporting a white ensemble. She completed her look with pair of chic sunglasses  

 She captioned the stunning post: "Already missing summer and days by the lake."

Already missing summer and days by the lake

Brad Pitt has been linked to Nicole Poturalski since the German model was seen out and about with the Oscar-winning actor in France. 

Meanwhile, there was also news the they have been dating for months. While the rumoured love birds haven't addressed the speculations. 

Previously, it was reported that that Brad's ex- wife Angelina is grossed out that "he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life." 

