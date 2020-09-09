Meghan Markle reflects on her ‘Suits’ role: ‘Never thought my life would be so awesome’

Meghan Markle shot to fame for her portrayal as Rachel Zane on Suits, long before she became a royal.

Looking back at the iconic performance by the Duchess of Sussex on television, the 39-year-old had once told Marie Claire that she sees her character as a ‘close friend.’

"I see Rachel as such a good friend, and when you play a character you love, it's so much easier. I root for her; I'm almost like a fan,” she said.

During the same interview she had also claimed that getting selected for the role was something she would have never imagined as she had been auditioning for quite some time before that and had faced her fair share of hurdles.

She had earlier also told ET Online that her journey on Suits was something amazingly unexpected.

"Suits is not what I ever thought, I never thought my life would be that awesome!” she was quoted saying.